Kathmandu [Nepal], August 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka, Nepal and Taiwan on Sunday extended greetings to India on its 75th Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said, "On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of #India, congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, the government and people of India."

India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag and delivering the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi today.

"Best wishes and warm congratulations from the people and the Government of #SriLanka to the people and the Government of Republic of #India on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of India, on 15 August 2021," Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said in a Tweet.

"Warmest congratulations to Indian friends far & wide on #IndiaIndependenceDay. We salute the world's largest & Asia's earliest #Democracy, which occupies a special place in our hearts. Taiwan & India are great democratic partners holding authoritarianism at bay," Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said in a Tweet.

Earlier, US, Russia and Japan have also wished India on Independence Day and praised the country's effort in economic, social, other spheres. (ANI)

