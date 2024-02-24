Bangkok [Thailand], February 24 (ANI): The convergence of the Holy Trinity of Buddhism is taking place in Thailand as sacred relics of Lord Buddha, along with those of his disciples Arahata Sariputta and Arahata Maha Moggallana, have arrived from India for a 25-day exposition, wrote Ambassador Nagesh Singh in an op-ed, released by the Embassy of India in Thailand.

The relics will tour four cities in Thailand - Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and Krabi - until March 19, 2024, providing an opportunity for devotees from neighbouring countries to pay their respects.

Typically housed in the National Museum in New Delhi, the holy relics of Lord Buddha rarely leave India for exposition. This occasion marks the first recorded history where the relics of Buddha, along with those of Sariputta and Maha Moggalla from Sanchi, are enshrined together, wrote the Indian Ambassador.

The delegation accompanying the relics to Thailand is led by the Governor of Bihar, Rajendra Arlekar, and the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar. This cultural exchange is significant, aligning with the 6th cycle and 72nd birth anniversary of the King Rama X of Thailand.

Upon arrival at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok on February 22, 2024, a solemn prayer ceremony was conducted by senior monks from both India and Thailand. Later that day, a welcoming ceremony was held at the National Museum in Bangkok.

On February 23, the Royal Thai Government organised an enshrinement ceremony for the relics at the Sanam Luang Royal Palace Ground in Bangkok.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Deputy PM Somsak Thepsutin, and Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanit received the relics from Indian dignitaries, followed by a religious ceremony by senior monks from both countries. The ceremony featured a colourful parade with participants from different parts of Thailand, including a 200-member strong Indian contingent.

February 24, known as Magh Purnima in the Buddhist calendar, is expected to draw a large turnout of devotees. Alongside this Dhammayatra, the Indian Embassy in Thailand, in collaboration with UP Tourism, has set up a pavilion named 'Buddhabhoomi Bharat: Journey Along the Footsteps of Lord Buddha.' The pavilion offers an immersive exhibition of India's Buddhist heritage, information about Buddhist tourism, discourses on Buddhism, and other cultural events. Inaugurated on February 23, the pavilion will remain open for viewing until March 3.

Previously, the exposition of the holy relics of Lord Buddha from India to Thailand occurred in 1995-96, marking the 50th anniversary of King Rama IX's accession to the throne. The relics of Arahata Sariputta and Arahata Moggallana were brought to India in 1952 by Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the President of Maha Bodhi Society at that time, as part of a Dhammayatra to several countries after being brought back from England following India's independence.

The decision of the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is anticipated to further strengthen the civilisational ties between India and Thailand, Ambassador Nagesh Singh further wrote. (ANI)

