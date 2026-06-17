World News | Sambhali Trust Volunteer Highlights India's Inclusive Community Model at UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], June 17 (ANI): At the 62nd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Sambhali Trust volunteer Lara Mailen Delutis highlighted India's tradition of community support and inclusion, emphasising the role of grassroots initiatives in assisting vulnerable and displaced populations.

Addressing the Council, Delutis said that international solidarity extends beyond cooperation between governments and is rooted in compassion, dignity, and human connection.

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"International solidarity is not only about cooperation between States, but also about human compassion that transcends borders, communities and identities," she said.

Drawing on Sambhali Trust's work in western Rajasthan, Delutis shared experiences of supporting women, children, migrant and displaced families, and members of gender minority communities through education, healthcare access, counselling, skills training, and social support programmes.

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Highlighting India's approach to inclusion, she noted that strong community networks, combined with public welfare systems, help vulnerable individuals rebuild their lives with dignity and security.

"India's long social tradition of community support, together with public systems for education, health, legal aid and welfare, creates space for local inclusion," Delutis told the Council.

She emphasised that civil society organisations play a critical role in complementing government efforts by building trust within communities and helping people access essential services without fear or discrimination.

According to Delutis, many of the families supported by Sambhali Trust have moved in search of safety, stability, and livelihood opportunities. Grassroots organisations help such families secure documentation, access public services, and integrate into local communities.

Calling for people-centred approaches to international solidarity, she stressed that dignity, privacy, and respect must remain at the heart of efforts aimed at supporting vulnerable populations.

Her intervention showcased India's grassroots-driven model of inclusion, where communities, public institutions, and civil society organisations work together to strengthen social cohesion and empower those most in need. (ANI)

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