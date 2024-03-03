Quetta [Balochistan], March 3 (ANI): Mir Sarfraz Bugti from the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Balochistan, following his election earlier today, ARY News reported.

Governor Abdul Wali Kakar presided over the swearing-in ceremony at the Governor House in Quetta, attended by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PPP's joint candidate with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Sarfraz Bugti, secured 41 votes during the Balochistan Assembly session, with the JUI-F and National Party abstaining from the CM election, according to ARY News.

Bugti's uncontested victory was achieved as no other nominee submitted papers for the position. The former caretaker interior minister had submitted four nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), subsequently receiving full support from the PPP and PML-N.

Having resigned from his role as caretaker interior minister in December of the previous year, Bugti joined the PPP led by Bilawal Bhutto.

The newly elected members of the Balochistan Assembly, including representatives from the PPP and PML-N, were sworn in during a session presided over by the presiding officer Engineer Zamrud Khan.

The assembly comprises 51 members elected on general seats, with PPP and PML-N emerging as the leading parties with 11 and 10 seats, respectively. The assembly also includes reserved seats for women and minorities, with the JUI-F and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) holding 10 and five seats, respectively, ARY News reported. (ANI)

