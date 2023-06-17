Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tehran, Jun 17 (AP) Saudi Arabia's top diplomat arrived in the Iranian capital on Saturday, the latest step in the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two Mideast rivals, Iranian state media reported.

The state-run IRNA reported that Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is going to meet his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran.

Prince Faisal is expected to officially inaugurate the kingdom's embassy, later on Saturday, in the capital.

Both nations reopened their diplomatic missions in recent weeks.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies after seven years of tension.

It was a major diplomatic breakthrough brokered by China, lowering the chance of further conflict between Riyadh and Tehran — both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region. (AP)

