World News | Saudi Prince Cites 'Civil Disobedience' as Preferred Way in Israel-Palestinians Conflict

Houston [US], October 27 (ANI): Saudi Prince Turki al-Faisal, the former intelligence chief of Saudi Arabia, while referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, referred to the historic Civil Disobedience Movement in India which brought down the British Empire as the 'preferred' option.
He was speaking at the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University in Houston.
Addressing the gathering, Prince Turki said, "All military occupied people have a right to resist their occupation, even militarily. I do not support the military option in Palestine".
"I prefer the other option: Civil Insurrection and Disobedience. It brought down the British Empire in India and the Soviet Empire in Eastern Europe," he added.
Civil Disobedience Movement was a massive movement led by Mahatma Gandhi against the British Empire, which is considered a crucial chapter in India's freedom struggle.
The Saudi Prince slammed Hamas accusing it of gifting higher moral ground to an "unpopular Israeli government" that even half of the Israeli public view as "fascist, miscreant, and abhorrent".
"Israel has overwhelming military superiority and we see in front of our eyes, the devastation and oblivion it is bringing to the people of Gaza," he said.
Prince Turki also accused Israel of "funnelling Qatari money" to Hamas.
The Saudi Prince slammed Hamas for "targeted civilian killings" and Israel for "indiscriminate bombing".