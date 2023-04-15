Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 15 (ANI): A Saudia Airlines cargo flight on Saturday made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked mid-air, airport officials told ANI.

The aircraft landed safely at the Kolkata Airport at 12:02 pm.

Also Read | EU: ChatGPT Spurs Debate About AI Regulation.

Before the landing, the airport had made all the necessary arrangements.

Full emergency was withdrawn after tje flight landed, according to airport officials.

Also Read | Eid Al Fitr 2023 Date: If Ramadan Id Falls on April 21, Eid and Friday Prayers Will Be Performed Separately, Says UAE Fatwa Council.

Recently, an Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.

The airline said that the aircraft did a normal landing at Bangalore airport.

The flight inspection was done and later took off to its destination where it landed this morning.

Earlier on April 1, a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off, according to airport officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)