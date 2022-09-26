Moscow [Russia], September 26 (ANI): An unidentified attacker opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, local officials said on Monday.

"Today, the police received a report about a shooting at School 88 in Izhevsk. Police officers immediately set out to the scene. Measures are being taken to apprehend the suspect," the law enforcers were quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

The Russian agency said reports about casualties are being verified. The school administration said students and teachers had been evacuated, it added.

Media reports said a young man reportedly started shooting at the military enlistment office in Irkutsk Region's Ust-Ilimsk.

The 25-year-old shooter was immediately detained. A criminal case has been initiated against the suspect who is a resident of Ust-Ilimsk.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

