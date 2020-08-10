Colombo, Aug 10 (PTI) Sri Lanka on Monday fully reopened schools after keeping them closed for over four months due to the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

All schools in the island nation were shut mid-March when Lanka detected its first COVID-19 infection. Schools were re-opened for selected grades in July but were closed again after few days following the threat of a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty, Her Brother Showik Chakraborty And Her Father Arrive at ED Office: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

"All schools are reopened today with respective grades starting classes on a staggered basis," Education Secretary NHM Chithrananda said.

Schools with less than 200 students will operate as it used to before the pandemic lockdown in March. They will conduct classes as usual, while maintaining the 1-metre social distancing norm.

Also Read | Bill Gates Says It's 'Mind-Blowing' That US Hasn't Improved COVID-19 Testing As Country's Coronavirus Tally Tops 5 Million.

However, schools with over 200 students would decide which grades should attend on which date due to the need to maintain social distancing as instructed by the health guidelines, Chithrananda said.

School canteens are not permitted to open until confirmation from health authorities on COVID-19 being fully controlled, officials said.

The move to reopen schools has been taken in the wake of the country sucessfully curbing the comunity spread of the coronavirus, they said. Sri Lanka has not witnessed a single community case since April 30.

However, health authorities have warned that the threat of the pandemic is not completely over.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 2,844 coronavirus cases, including 2,579 recoveries and 11 fatalities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)