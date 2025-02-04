Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Tanmay Lal with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev (Image: X@MEAIndia)

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Tanmay Lal on Tuesday met the newly appointed Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and discussed different avenues of cooperation.

This marked Yermekbayev's first official visit to India.

In a post on X, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secy(West) Tanmaya Lal met the newly appointed SCO Secretary-General Mr. Nurlan Yermekbayev on his first official visit to India. Discussions focused on various avenues of cooperation in SCO."

Yermekbayev, arrived in Delhi earlier in the day.

"Warm welcome to Mr. Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), on his first official visit to India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

"This visit underscores our commitment to enhancing regional cooperation, security, and trade & economic development," the MEA added.

During his visit, Yermekbayev will meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at South Block and Minster of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh at Hyderabad House, as per an official statement.

He will also address the Indian Council of World Affairs at Sapru House. He will lay a wreath at Rajghat upon his arrival.

Earlier, EAM S Jaishkanar signed eight outcome documents highlighting India's contributions during the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad on October 16, 2024.

In his remarks, Jaishankar had brought to attention India's own global initiatives and national endeavours which are "strongly relevant for the SCO" and highlighted the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Mission LiFE, practising Yoga and promoting millets to Global Biofuel Alliance and the International Big Cat Alliance along with the value of digital public infrastructure, and women-led development.

The EAM also reaffirmed the need for fair and balanced connectivity projects that comply with international law and align with the goals of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter. (ANI)

