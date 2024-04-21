London, Apr 21 (PTI) The Scotland Yard chief is under growing pressure on Sunday amid an antisemitism row during a pro-Palestinian protest march in London, with former UK home secretary Suella Braverman among those calling for his resignation.

Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, is in the firing line after Britain's largest police force rendered two apologies to an antisemitism campaigner for calling him "openly Jewish". Rowley “personally” reiterated the force's apologies as London Mayor Sadiq Khan and UK Home Office, in charge of the city's policing, said the force was right to apologise.

“I personally reiterate our apology from earlier this week. Today, as with every other day, our officers will continue to police with courage, empathy and impartiality," said Rowley.

But he has now been summoned to a meeting with UK Policing Minister Chris Philp, who has said he was “deeply concerned” by the force's handling of counter-protesters at pro-Palestinian rallies.

“No one should be told their religion is provocative, nor an innocent person threatened with arrest solely because of someone else's anticipated unreasonable reaction,” said Philp.

In a video on social media, Campaign Against Antisemitism chief executive Gideon Falter – wearing his Jewish yarmulke cap – is seen being told by a Met Police officer that he is worried about the reaction to his presence at the march.

"The video posted by the Campaign Against Antisemitism will further dent the confidence of many Jewish Londoners, which is the opposite of what any of us want,” said Met Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist in a statement following the incident last weekend.

"The use of the term 'openly Jewish' by one of our officers is hugely regrettable. It's absolutely not the basis on which we make decisions, it was a poor choice of words and while not intended, we know it will have caused offence to many. We apologise,” he said.

Twist went on to highlight a trend at the demonstrations in London, in protest against the Israel-Hamas conflict, where those opposed to the main protests appear along the route to express their views.

He added: "The fact that those who do this often film themselves while doing so suggests they must know that their presence is provocative, that they're inviting a response and that they're increasing the likelihood of an altercation.

"They're also making it much more likely officers will intervene. They don't do so to stifle free speech or to limit the right to protest, but to keep opposing groups apart, to prevent disorder and keep the public – including those taking part in or opposing the protest – safe."

However, the campaigner at the centre of the row accused the force of "victim blaming" following the incident.

"Instead of addressing that threat of antisemitic violence, the Met's policy instead seems to be that law-abiding Jewish Londoners should not be in the parts of London where these marches are taking place. In other words, that they are no-go zones for Jews," said Gideon Falter.

He received the backing of Suella Braverman, who in her former role as home minister was in charge of the police force.

"I've seen too much fear and even more favouritism in the policing of pro-Palestinian protests," writes the Indian-origin ex-minister in ‘The Daily Telegraph'.

“It gives me no pleasure to say this, but after such a litany of failure and a wholesale refusal to change, the Met commissioner needs to accept responsibility. And he must go,” she declares.

There have been widespread protest marches and demonstrations in London, especially over weekends, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out in October last year. The Met Police's handling of these protests, which often result in several arrests, has been under the scanner as many of these gatherings get heated.

"We welcome the Met Police's apology, and recognise the complexities of policing fast-moving public protests, but simply being Jewish – or of any other race or religion – should never be seen as provocative. Anyone of any religion should be free to go about their lives and feel safe doing so," a UK Home Office spokesperson said.

