London, Oct 20 (PTI) Scotland Yard officers on the beat in plain clothes will be required to use a video call to their uniformed officers at a police control room under new rules announced by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee that the new system has been introduced following the murder of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman stopped on a London road by a serving officer who staged a fake arrest in order to kidnap. The case, earlier this year, triggered a huge outcry among members of the public and in Parliament.

Also Read | Gender Equality and Educational Opportunities Need To Be Addressed if Africa Is To Join the Global Physics Agenda To Tackle Issues Such As Climate Change.

“It is very unusual for a lone plain-clothed officer to engage with a lone woman. It is simply not how we usually operate but there are some rare circumstances where this could happen and we want to give all the reassurance we can,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor from the force's Frontline Policing.

“We know we need to regain women's trust and we fully accept that the onus is on us to verify we are who we say we are and that we are acting appropriately – that's why we've introduced this system,” he said.

Also Read | Taliban Beheaded Mahjabin Hakimi, A Member of Afghan Junior Women’s National Volleyball Team: Report.

"We hope that being able to see and speak to a uniformed colleague in what will very visibly be a police operations room, and know that there is a proper police record of the encounter, will provide the reassurance that we understand is necessary,” he added.

From this week, any lone plain-clothed officers, including those reacting to incidents whilst off-duty, must “proactively” provide verification of their identity and purpose to any lone woman they need to engage with using a video call to a uniformed supervisor in one of our police operations rooms. This would be in addition to showing their warrant card.

The uniformed supervisor in the control room will conduct the necessary checks and provide reassurance that the officer is who they say they are and that they are acting appropriately. They will also ensure the encounter is properly recorded.

The video call will be made using the officer's mobile device, but on the rare occasion they don't have their device, such as when they are off duty, the officer will provide the woman with the telephone number to visually call the operations room directly. All local operations rooms have been equipped with a dedicated mobile device to make and receive these calls that utilise a range of video calling services including FaceTime, WhatsApp, Skype, Zoom and Google Duo, the Met Police said.

They can also call the emergency 999 number directly, to ask for verification of an officer's identification and reassurance from the police control room if they prefer this route – or if video calling is not available for any reason.

Wayne Couzens, a serving officer, used his warrant card and police-issue handcuffs to kidnap Sarah Everard as she walked home from a friend's house in south London in March this year. Last month, he was sentenced to a whole life sentence, without prospect of parole, for the rape and murder of Everard.

He had previously been accused of indecent exposure in 2015 and in the days before the murder, and the UK's police watchdog – the Independent Office for Police Conduct – is considering whether the allegations were investigated properly. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has also confirmed an inquiry into the case to provide independent oversight to ensure mistakes are not repeated within the police forces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)