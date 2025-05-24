Edinburgh [Scotland], May 24 (ANI): The Scottish Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting religious freedom and human rights for the Tibetan people, especially concerning the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

In a session of the Scottish Parliament held on May 22, MSP Ross Greer raised inquiries about the Scottish government's preparations to celebrate the upcoming 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama alongside the Buddhist community in Scotland and highlighted concerns over potential Chinese interference in the reincarnation process, as noted by the CTA.

In reply, the Minister for Equalities, Kaukab Stewart, expressed the Scottish Government's gratitude for the contributions made by various faith and belief communities in Scotland, including Buddhists.

She conveyed warm wishes to Dalai Lama and the Buddhist community, acknowledging their vital role in promoting peace, compassion, and cultural diversity in the country, as emphasised in the CTA report.

MSP Ross Greer also reminded everyone of the Chinese government's abduction of the six-year-old Panchen Lama three decades ago and the subsequent replacement with another boy.

Greer articulated concerns that are widely held among Tibetans regarding the possibility of similar interference regarding the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama in the future.

He inquired if the Scottish Government would commit to recognising only a future Dalai Lama chosen according to Tibetan Buddhist traditions and teachings, free from outside influence.

Stewart asserted, "The Scottish Government upholds the principles of religious freedom and human rights. It believes that the Tibetan Buddhist community should have the autonomy to select the next Dalai Lama without external interference," as stated by the CTA.

Since the 1950s, Tibetans in China have experienced persecution following the Chinese government's annexation of Tibet. The uprising of 1959 resulted in the Dalai Lama's exile and escalated repression. Tibetan culture, language, and religion have been systematically suppressed.

Numerous reports indicate that within China, monasteries are strictly regulated, and religious practices face limitations. Surveillance is prevalent, and opposition is severely punished. (ANI)

