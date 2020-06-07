World News | Seattle Mayor and Police Chief Criticised over Police Tactics

World. (File Image)

Seattle (US), Jun 7 (AP) Seattle City Council members have sharply criticized the mayor and police chief over the police use of flash-bang grenades and pepper spray to disperse protesters after the two said they were trying to deescalate tensions.

Authorities say rocks, bottles and explosives were thrown at officers in the city's Capitol Hill neighbourhood Saturday night, and police tweeted that several officers were injured by “improvised explosives.

The unrest came on the ninth consecutive day of George Floyd protests in the city and followed a large, peaceful demonstration earlier in which medical workers demonstrated against racism and police brutality.

It also came a day after Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best imposed a 30-day moratorium on the department's use of one kind of tear gas.

City Council President Lorena Gonzalez tweeted Saturday night that she was “outraged” by the police response. And City Council member Teresa Mosqueda urged Durkan and Best to “stop traumatizing protesters and neighbours.” (AP)

