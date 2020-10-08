Washington, Oct 8 (AP) The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president's diagnosis of COVID-19.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates debates made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before the two were scheduled to face on in Miami.

Also Read | US Vice Presidential Debate 2020: Giant Black Fly Sits Atop Mike Pence's White Head, Steals Show at VP Debate.

The candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami, the commission said.

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami, saying, “It will be great!” Biden, for his part, said he and Trump “shouldn't have a debate” as long as the president remains COVID positive.

Also Read | Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 Winner: Louise Gluck, an American Poet, Receives the Honour for Her Unmistakable Poetic Voice.

Biden told reporters in Pennsylvania that he was “looking forward to being able to debate him” but said “we're going to have to follow very strict guidelines.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)