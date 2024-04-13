Kathmandu [Nepal], April 13 (ANI): The second edition of the Janakpurdham Cultural Festival was held in Nepal on Saturday, coinciding with the Nepali New Year, as per the traditional Bikram Sambat 2081 calendar.

It was organised by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Embassy of India, Kathmandu, together with the Consulate General of India, Birgunj and the BP Koirala India-Nepal Foundation (BPKF), the press release read.

The first edition of the festival was organised in April 2023.

The festival was organised at Mahendranarayan Nidhi Mithila Cultural Centre, Janakpur and comprised two sessions.

According to the press release, the first session of the event included a keynote address by Mr. Haribans Jha on 'Jaanaki Lila'; exhibitions on sarees as well as the forts of India and Nepal; and a Maithili Food Festival curated by celebrated chef Santosh Shah.

The second session showcased musical performances of Bhajans based on the life of Lord Ram and Sita by the teachers and artists of SVCC. The special highlight of the second session was a performance by Ms. Menuka Poudel, a celebrated Nepali singer, who was also a top 10 contestant of Indian Idol 2024.

Saroj Kumar Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhesh Province, inaugurated the first session of the Festival as the Chief Guest. Hon'ble Manoj Kumar Sah, Mayor of Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City, Janakpur was the Chief Guest during the evening's cultural event, the release said.

The events were graced by participation from Provincial Assembly Members of Madhesh Province, dignitaries, and the media, and were witnessed by a large audience.

The 2nd edition of the Janakpurdham Cultural Festival celebrated the shared cultural heritage of India and Nepal reflected in the common traditions of art, culture and festivals of the two countries. (ANI)

