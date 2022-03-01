Moscow [Russia], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine may take place on March 2, Ukreaine's Dzerkalo Tyzhnia newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Ukrainian diplomatic sources.

The newspaper also said that during the first round on Monday, the Russian delegation conveyed Moscow's demand to enshrine Ukraine's non-bloc status at the parliamentary level and hold a referendum.

Among other conditions reportedly voiced by Moscow was Kiev's recognition of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics within the borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as the denazification of Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

