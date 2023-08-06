Dubai [UAE], August 6 (ANI/WAM): The "Security and Safety at petrol stations" campaign registered a positive and encouraging response during the first of its launches as people showed interest in the awareness efforts by the Joint Security and Safety Committee.

The Committee, comprising the Ministries of Energy and Infrastructure, the General Command of Civil Defence at the Ministry of the Interior, and its strategic partners, organised a joint national awareness campaign for security and safety at petrol stations for the summer of 2023.

The theme of the annual campaign is "Five for Your Safety" and will raise the level of security and safety at the petrol stations.

It will be increasing the level of community understanding of safety and preventative concepts, as well as the proper conduct required at petrol stations while filling fuel in vehicles to maintain the safety of the community and the service providers.

In its first week, the campaign, organised in collaboration with the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), saw encouraging results, as evidenced by the high level of participation among customers and workers at petrol stations. The participants showed interest in following the safety and security instructions and vowed to follow the recommendation while filling fuel in their vehicles.

Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, stressed that the campaign represents a stimulating initiative in which efforts are integrated and continued towards educating community members and introducing them to the principles of safety and prevention while using fuel filling stations.

The campaign will improve security and safety rates in society and help save lives, thus supporting the objectives of the "We Are the Emirates 2031" vision. It also reinforces the UAE's position as the world's leader in terms of personal safety in accordance with our leadership's goals and plans, which prioritises people's welfare above all else.

Major General Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, indicated the keenness of the Joint Committee for Security and Safety to enable the campaign to continue its achievements and successes that it has achieved during the past years in terms of raising the level of awareness of petrol station users of security and safety indicators.

Based on that, the General Command of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior is making maximum efforts during the campaign to establish the correct methods and behaviour to be followed at petrol stations to preserve lives and property.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group, confirmed that the campaign's results in its first week reflect the innovative efforts made by the Joint Committee for Security and Safety and its partners to achieve the highest safety indicators in petrol stations and raise awareness among citizens to protect lives and property, highlighting the significance of the campaign and its role in promoting safety and prevention rules and practices.

It contributes to strengthening the commitment of station users to the correct procedures that guarantee their safety and the safety of individuals going to stations.

Additionally, Badr Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, confirmed that the campaign's expansion and continued sustainability, along with the variety of its awareness-raising and educational materials and messages regarding the practises and security and safety rules that must be observed at petrol stations, pave the way for the campaign's success in achieving outstanding results.

Al Lamki expressed gratitude to the General Command of Civil Defence and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for their contributions to the campaign's success and ability to accomplish its objectives.

Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director-General of Emirates General Petroleum Corporation "Emarat", said the campaign has been thriving since it began in the previous years and has significantly increased security and safety levels at petrol stations.

Al Shamsi added that the campaign was planned under a set of clearly defined mechanisms and goals to promote a safety culture at petrol stations, valuing the role of petrol station users and workers in assuming their societal responsibilities by adhering to the correct methods and behaviour at the stations.

The campaign, which runs until September 25, 2023, and utilises a variety of media tools and methods, offers numerous instructions and recommendations that must be followed at stations, especially during the process of filling fuel, represented by slowing down the speed to (20km/h) when entering the station, not leaving the car except for specific reasons, refraining from smoking, turning off the engine during fuelling, and closing of the fuel tank. (ANI/WAM)

