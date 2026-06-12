World News | Security Collapse at Quetta Hospital Sparks Outrage as Doctors Demand Justice

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 12 (ANI): The medical community in Balochistan has intensified its criticism of the provincial authorities following the acid attack on a female doctor at Civil Hospital Quetta, describing the incident as a glaring example of administrative negligence and a failing healthcare security system.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Quetta Zone has called for an independent judicial inquiry into the attack and demanded accountability from those responsible, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, speaking at a press conference at the Quetta Press Club, PMA Quetta Zone General Secretary Shoaib Baloch, accompanied by senior office-bearers, condemned what he described as retaliatory actions against doctors who have been protesting to seek justice.

He stated that healthcare professionals were being subjected to disciplinary measures and administrative pressure for raising legitimate concerns regarding the safety of medical staff. Baloch emphasised that the campaign launched by doctors was not driven by personal or political interests but aimed at securing justice for the female doctor, improving workplace safety, ensuring transparency in the health sector, and addressing widespread allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

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He argued that the attack was not only directed at an individual doctor but also represented a broader assault on women's safety, the medical profession, and public healthcare institutions.

The PMA leadership highlighted serious lapses in security arrangements at Civil Hospital Quetta. The Surgical Complex, where the attack occurred, contains multiple wards and operating theatres and should have been guarded by several security personnel. However, doctors stated that no security staff were present immediately after the incident, raising troubling questions about the hospital administration's competence and preparedness, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Further concerns emerged regarding the hospital's surveillance infrastructure. PMA officials alleged that most CCTV cameras were either damaged or non-functional, and footage of the attack was only available through cameras privately installed by the Orthopaedic Ward. Citing these failures, the association has demanded a transparent judicial probe and the withdrawal of punitive actions against protesting doctors, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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