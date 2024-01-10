World News | Security Council to Vote on Resolution Condemning Houthis as Attacks on Shipping Continue

The UN Security Council is due to vote on a resolution condemning Yemen's Houthi rebels as attacks on Red Sea shipping continue.

Jan 10, 2024 09:00 PM IST
World News | Security Council to Vote on Resolution Condemning Houthis as Attacks on Shipping Continue
Representative Image.

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 10 (ANI/TPS): The UN Security Council is due to vote on a resolution condemning Yemen's Houthi rebels as attacks on Red Sea shipping continue.

In the latest incident, Centcom said on X, formerly Twitter, that the Iran-backed Houthis "launched a complex attack of Iranian-designed one-way attack UAVs (OWA UAVs), anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Southern Red Sea, towards international shipping lanes where dozens of merchant vessels were transiting."

The tweet added that US and British naval ships shot down 18 UAVs and two anti-ship cruise missiles. Centcom also noted that no merchant vessels in the vicinity reported any casualties or damage.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the incident took place 50 miles west of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah.

Centcom said this was the 26th Houthi attack on Red Sea shipping since Nov. 19.

The incident came as the UN Security Council was scheduled to vote on a US-sponsored resolution condemning the Houthi attacks on Wednesday.

From bases along the Yemeni coast, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have threatened ships in the Red Sea as they traverse the Bab el-Mandeb Straits, a narrow maritime chokepoint between the Arabian Peninsula and Africa. The majority of the world's oil passes through the strait from the Indian Ocean towards the Suez Canal and Mediterranean Sea.

