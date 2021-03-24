New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said on Tuesday that he came on the visit to India on the invitation of EAM S Jaishankar to discuss bilateral relations between New Delhi and Kabul and to look at ways to expand ties in the best interest of the two nations.

Speaking at the Indian Women Press Corps, Afghanistan Foreign Minister said, "We have also agreed to talk about the peace process of Afghanistan and review the ways in which the two countries can work together to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan."

"I am here at the invitation of Dr Jaishankar, my colleague to discuss the bilateral relation of India and Afghanistan and to lookout ways in which we can expand this relationship in the best interest of the two nations."

On the Covid-19 assistance provided by India, Atmar said that he is here on a mission on behalf of the people to thank the great people of and the government of India for their continued support.

"I am here on a mission on behalf of the people and government of Afghanistan to thanks the great people of and the government of India for your continued solidarity and support to Afghanistan," the Afghan Foreign Minister said.

"It's exactly this level of trust, confidence and mutual respect that we are seeking a higher level of cooperation between the two countries. Specifically, peace and stability in Afghanistan," he added.

Speaking about the ongoing talks on the Afghan peace deal, Atmar said, "We are negotiating with the Taliban, to make sure that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for the international terrorists. Terrorists are not only keen to turn Afghanistan into a battlefield but into a safe haven for terrorists for the rest of the world."

"This is a strategy to secure the world against the menace of terrorism and to separate the Taliban from the rest of the regional and international terrorists. Make peace with them on the condition that Afghanistan will remain a sovereign, peaceful and independent country. Its governance will draw legitimacy from the freedom of its people and inclusive governance," he said.

Noting the importance of human values in the Afghan peace deal, the Afghan Foreign Minister said, "We don't want a peace process that will comprise our values. It's only simply ideological convection, which its own right that we have to uphold, it's a necessary condition for lasting peace. If any peace is to be lasting, it will have to build on a strong foundation of commitment to human rights, women empowerment, freedom of speech and those basic values that are universal." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)