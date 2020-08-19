Sydney, Aug 19 (AP) Cocaine pulled from a seized trawler was confirmed Wednesday to be Australia's largest haul of the illicit drug.

The Coralynne was intercepted Saturday night after Australian intelligence officers saw it receive drugs transferred from a larger Chinese fishing boat that might have come from South America.

Also Read | Mali Crisis: Here’s What Happened Before President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Announced His Resignation And Dissolved the Parliament.

The haul had been estimated at up to 1 metric ton (1.1 U.S. tons) of cocaine before it was weighed.

But the Australian Border Force said on Wednesday that 1.8 metric tons (1.98 US tonnes) of cocaine in 1,890 blocks had been removed from the trawler now docked in Sydney Harbor.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020: Joe Biden, Democratic Presidential Nominee, Says It Is the Honour of His Life to Accept the Party's Nomination for President of the US.

The potential value of the drug was up to USD 616 million, the agency said in a statement.

International criminal syndicates target the Australian illicit drug market because of the relatively high prices Australians are prepared to pay.

A man from Hong Kong and two Australians were refused bail Monday on charges of attempting to import a commercial quantity of cocaine. Each faces a potential life prison sentence if convicted. None has entered a plea. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)