Washington [US], January 13 (ANI ): Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's nomination to serve as US Ambassador to India was confirmed Wednesday (local time) by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

His nomination now heads to the Senate, where it requires a simple majority vote.

Earlier, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his hearing to become the Ambassador to India.

After more than six months of Garcetti's nomination as Ambassador to India was announced by the White House, the Committee scheduled the hearing on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on December 14, was questioned by lawmakers weighing his nomination to become the US Ambassador to India, Gracetti during his testimony gave a statement followed by questions from lawmakers of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"Few nations are more vital to the future of American security and prosperity than India,"

According to sources, the White House strongly considers Gracetti to have a steady hand to guide the Indo-US relations because Washington sees India as a key strategic partner in its effort to push back against China's power in the wider Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

