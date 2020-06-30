Kathmandu [Nepal], June 30 (ANI): Many leaders of Nepal's ruling Communist Party asked Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign with immediate effect, during a standing committee meeting of the party on Tuesday.

The senior leaders, including co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Nepal, Jhalnath Khanal and Bamdev Gautam, asked the Prime Minister to step down from the post citing his 'failure' over various issues.

Also Read | China is Strongly Concerned And Verifying Situation, Says Zhao Lijian After India Bans 59 Chinese Apps.

According to Himalayan Times, the Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) held today got heated up as Oli's recent controversial statement on India, among others things, were put on table for discussion.

As per media reports, Dahal or Gautam are expected to be the next Prime Minister of Nepal. (ANI)

Also Read | French Defence Minister Florence Parly Writes to Rajnath Singh, Condoles Death of 20 Indian Soldiers at Galwan Valley Clash.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)