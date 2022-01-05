Seoul, Jan 5 (AP) North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea, South Korea's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea has fired the projectile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday morning. It gave no further details.

Also Read | US: Record 4.5 Million Americans Quit Their Jobs in November 2021.

The launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further boost his military capability at a ruling party conference last week.

Nuclear diplomacy with the United States has long been dormant. (AP)

Also Read | Omicron Surge: Hospitalisation and Death Rates Could Differ per Country, Says WHO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)