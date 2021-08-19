Beijing, Aug 19 (PTI) Warning against any attempts to separate Tibet from China, a top Chinese official claimed on Thursday that separatist and sabotage activities committed by the Dalai Lama and hostile external forces have been crushed.

China on Thursday held a “grand gathering” at Tibet's provincial capital Lhasa to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its take-over of Tibet which is officially termed as “peaceful liberation” of the Himalayan region.

More than 20,000 people from various ethnic groups attended the event held in Lhasa, capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at the meeting, China's top political advisor Wang Yang called on Tibet to follow the leadership of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), enhance stability within the region and in the border areas, advance ethnic unity, promote high-quality economic and social development and protect the ecological system of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

He called for efforts to "mobilise officials and the general public of all ethnic groups to forge an iron-clad defence against separatist activities."

Wang warned external forces against interfering in Tibetan affairs.

"No one outside China has the right to point fingers at us when it comes to Tibetan affairs. Any attempt or manoeuvre designed to separate Tibet from China is doomed to fail," he said.

Highlighting progress in ethnic unity in Tibet, Wang said separatist and sabotage activities committed by the Dalai group and hostile external forces have been crushed.

“A thriving socialist new Tibet is standing tall and firm at the rooftop of the world”, he said.

"Only by following the CPC leadership and pursuing the path of socialism, can Tibet achieve development and prosperity," Wang said.

He also called for efforts to ensure that religions in China are Chinese in orientation and guide Tibetan Buddhism in adapting itself to socialist society.

Tibet has become the centre of focus of Chinese leadership in recent months.

Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping became the first Chinese leader to visit Nyingchi, the border town closely located to India's Arunachal Pradesh border.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet, which is firmly rejected by India.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-kilometer Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Xi's visit to Tibet took place amidst the current India-China military tensions in eastern Ladakh.

Later, he travelled to Lhasa by the recently laid high-speed train and spent two days at Tibet's provincial capital where addressed top officials of the border region and called for efforts to fully strengthen the “work of training soldiers and war preparation”.

In his address on Thursday Wang said, Tibet has reached a new historical starting point in pursuing its economic and social development.

He stressed the need to always follow the leadership of the CPC and march steadily on the path of building socialism with distinctive Chinese features.

