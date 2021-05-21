Beijing [China], May 21 (ANI): A series of earthquakes, the strongest one with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale, jolted Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Friday night.

The magnitude-6.4 quake hit with a depth of 8 kilometres at 9:48 pm, followed by another magnitude-5.0 quake with the same depth at 21:55 pm (local time), Chinese state media reported.

A magnitude-5.6 quake hit the location with a depth of 10 km at 9:21 p.m.

Further details are awaiting. (ANI)

