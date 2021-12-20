Islamabad, Dec 20 (PTI) Pakistan said on Monday that creation of a trust fund and a resolution for revival of the Afghan banking system were great successes of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad.

The 17th extraordinary session of the OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers unanimously passed a resolution at the end of the day-long parleys on Sunday, agreeing to create a fund with the help of the OIC members and other countries to provide support to the Afghans.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a statement that the participation of 20 foreign ministers, 10 deputy foreign ministers, and 437 delegates was a huge success for Pakistan, and a great breakthrough made with the coordination between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

"Establishment of a fund and a resolution for the Afghan banking system's revival are great successes achieved by the 17th extraordinary session of OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers,” he said.

He emphasised that it was not a matter of the Taliban but 38 million people of Afghanistan, facing hunger and famine and urgently needing medicine and food.

Afghanistan's economy is facing a major crisis after the Taliban seized power in Kabul in mid-August, amid a chaotic US and NATO troops withdrawal from the war-torn country.

Following hardline Islamists assuming power in Afghanistan, the international community froze billions of dollars' worth of assets abroad and stopped all funding to the country.

According to UN figures from early November, almost 24 million people in Afghanistan, around 60 per cent of the population, suffer from acute hunger. That includes 8.7 million living in near-famine. Increasing numbers of malnourished children have filled hospital wards.

The OIC resolution stressed that the “menace of terrorism remains a grave threat to Afghanistan, regional countries and the international community” and asserted that the “Afghan territory must not be used as a base or safe haven for any terrorist group”.

It emphasised the importance of establishing inclusive governmental structures to adopt moderate and sound domestic and foreign policies, with a friendly approach towards neighbors of Afghanistan, aimed at realising the shared goals of durable peace, security, safety and long-term prosperity of Afghanistan and the region.

The resolution also emphasised the importance of meaningful participation of women in all spheres, and upholding human rights, including for women, children and minorities.

It also urged the international community to remain cautious against the possibility of incitement and the role of spoilers, both inside and outside the country, to derail efforts aimed at peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The resolution underscored the need for concerted efforts to rebuild the necessary capacity of the relevant state institutions of Afghanistan to address challenges posed by terrorism, narcotics, smuggling, money laundering, organised crime, and irregular migration.

Qureshi said the schools could also function only when the government would have the resources to pay salaries. He said the United States must review its policy considering the public needs.

He also thanked all relevant institutions and individuals for putting in their efforts to hold the moot including the Foreign Office staffers, National Assembly Speaker, Senate, armed forces, and local and international media for their reporting on the extraordinary session.

He said Pakistan was looking forward to hosting the 48th session of the OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers by March next year.

