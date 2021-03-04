Nangarhar [Afghanistan], March 4 (ANI): Seven workers at a factory making building supplies in Sorkhord district in the eastern province of Afghanistan's Nangarhar have been killed in an attack by unknown gunmen.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, confirmed provincial police chief Major General Juma Gul Himmat in a statement on Thursday, reports TOLO News.

He further said that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the report, the victims were employed at the factory and were residents of Bamiyan.

Photos from the incident show that the victims had been shot to death and their hands had been bound, the report further stated.

The motive behind the attack is still unknown. No group, including the Taliban, has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

