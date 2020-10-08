Beijing, Oct 8 (PTI) Seven people were killed when a construction site collapsed in China's Guangdong province on Thursday.

The accident took place in Luhe county of Shanwei city.

Also Read | US Vice Presidential Debate 2020: Giant Black Fly Sits Atop Mike Pence's White Head, Steals Show at VP Debate.

One person was injured in the accident, state-run CGTN TV reported.

Search and rescue operations are underway, and an investigation has been launched into the accident, the report said.

Also Read | Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 Winner: Louise Gluck, an American Poet, Receives the Honour for Her Unmistakable Poetic Voice.

In October last year, eight people were killed and two injured in a construction site collapse in south-west China's Guizhou province.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)