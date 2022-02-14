Paris [France], February 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Seven people have died in a building fire in the southern French department of Pyrenees-Orientales, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.

According to the France Bleu broadcaster, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday. The fire engulfed a grocery store on the ground floor and spread to neighboring buildings, affecting at least 11 apartments.

"It is a real tragedy that took place in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque, in the Pyrenees-Orientales. The provisional toll is 7 deaths including 2 children," Darmanin tweeted, sending condolences to the victims' families.

Some 30 people were injured in the fire, the broadcaster reported. According to the minister, an investigation into the incident has been launched. (ANI/Sputnik)

