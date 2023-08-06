Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 6 (ANI): Several areas of Bandarban district in Bangladesh have become inundated due to continuous rain for two days till Sunday and many families have been shifted to shelter homes, reported Dhaka Tribune.

According to Deputy Commissioner Shah Mojaheed Uddin, at least 36 members of eight families in Lama Upazila who lived in landslide-prone places have been moved to shelter homes.

People residing in the low-lying areas of Hafez Ghona Bus Station, Army Para and Islampur were suffering as they witnessed five to seven feet of water, reported Dhaka Tribune.

However, Deputy Commissioner Shah Mojaheed Uddin stated that 192 temporary shelters have been opened and 41 medical teams are ready to tackle the situation.

As the rain continuously lashes the city, the district's Sangu and Matamuhuri rivers are flowing close to the danger mark.

Moreover, Mojaheed said that the administration is ready to deal with the disaster.

“There is no shortage of relief materials. Along with the administration, the army, police and fire service have made all preparations to tackle the situation,” he said.

Dry food has been distributed among people in the shelters, Mojaheed added.

Additionally, the local administration has also allotted 20 tons of rice and Bangladeshi Taka (Tk) 1 lakh for the flood victims.

Whereas, people living in vulnerable places in all of the Upazilas of Bandarban have been asked to shift to shelter homes because of the possibility of landslides due to the heavy rains, according to Dhaka Tribune.

The Chief Scientific Officer at Bandarban Soil Conservation and Watershed Management Centre, Mahbubur Rahman, said that Bandarban recorded 165mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, fire service members along with the help of local administration are conducting drives in different areas. (ANI)

