Baghdad [Iraq], March 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Strong explosions were heard in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, late on Saturday night, Shafaq News reported citing an Iraqi security source.

"Rockets landed near the US consulate and the Kurdistan 24 TV station at Salah al-Din in Erbil. As a result of the explosion, material damage was caused to the building of the Kurdistan 24 TV channel," the source said.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi health ministry said that the incident did not result in any casualties.

Erbil International Airport is working as normal and no flights were cancelled following the incident, Shafaq News said, citing the airport administration.

The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday citing the governor of Erbil that multiple missiles fell in the city area but it was unclear whether the target was the US consulate or the airport. (ANI/Sputnik)

