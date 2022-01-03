Islamabad [Pakistan], January 3 (ANI): A large number of students were wounded in a fight that broke out between two groups at a university in Islamabad on Monday.

The clash broke out during a protest at the International Islamic University in Islamabad, Samaa News reported.

"Some men with sticks started screaming and attacking us all of a sudden," a student said.

Videos obtained by SAMAA TV show students punching, kicking, and pushing each other during the chaos. They were chanting slogans as well.

According to the University's rector that the fight started in connection to another scuffle that took place a the Quaid-e-Azam University last week.

"The police reached the site on time and defused the situation. We will ensure action is taken against the students who started the fight," he said, adding that the varsity won't tolerate politics on the student level at any cost. (ANI)

