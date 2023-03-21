Washington, Mar 21 (PTI) Indian Americans on Monday expressed outrage at the incidents of vandalism and defacing of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and urged the city police and law-enforcement officials to take immediate and necessary actions against those responsible.

"We call on the San Francisco Police Department to take immediate action against those responsible for the recent vandalism at the consulate and provide safety and security to all working there and visiting the embassy for their needs," community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria said a day after the Sikh separatists vandalised the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

One of the consulate employees sustained minor injuries.

"We want to take action against whoever did that violent act in San Francisco, because this country allows us to do peaceful protests and we want to keep it that way. Whenever there are some issues, we have the right to demonstrate peacefully. But we would like the authorities to take strict action against people who committed violence in San Francisco at the Indian Consulate," Jassee Singh from the Sikhs of America said.

Indiaspora in a statement condemned the violence and vandalism at the Indian Consulate. "We hope our friends at the consulate and our community in the Bay Area are safe and that swift action is taken by law enforcement."

Strongly condemning the attack, Bhutoria said it is important to remember that everyone has the right to protest peacefully, but violence, threats, and abuses have no place in society and are unacceptable.

"We must ensure that the staff of the San Francisco India consulate are provided with a safe and secure environment to provide services to their constituents. It is unacceptable that members of our community should feel unsafe when trying to visit the consulate," he said.

In a statement, the US-India Business Council (USIBC) condemned the attacks and said, "We stand in solidarity with Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Consul General Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad, and the staff at the Consulate in San Francisco."

"They work every day to enhance the relationship between the world's oldest and largest democracy; we extend our friendship and well wishes as they continue these efforts with the expectation of safety, respect, and the full protections of US law," the USIBC said.

"Violence and vandalism towards diplomatic facilities violates the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, and the shared values that underpin the US-India partnership," the USIBC said as it applauded the prompt reactions and statements of the Department of State and National Security Council to this incident.

"We support the continued efforts of local, state, and federal authorities to ensure the protection of diplomatic and consular staff, and to hold violators of the applicable laws accountable for their actions," it said.

