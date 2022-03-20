Kathmandu [Nepal], March 20 (ANI): Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma has been appointed as the next Nepal ambassador to India, informed the President's Office.

The post had been vacant after previous Nepal envoy Nilambar Acharya, who assumed office in 2019, returned back in September 2021.

Notably, Dr Sharma has previously served as Nepal ambassador to the United States. (ANI)

