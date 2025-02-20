Sharjah [UAE], February 20 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Civil Aviation Department (SCAD) and Serco have renewed their partnership agreement, ensuring Serco's continued provision of air navigation services at Sharjah International Airport.

Since 1947, Serco has been the primary provider of air navigation systems at Sharjah International Airport, contributing to the safety and efficiency of air traffic operations. Under the renewed agreement, Serco will manage Sharjah's Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) and Air Traffic Services (ATS).

The extended partnership demonstrates mutual trust and a shared commitment to developing a skilled Emirati-led air traffic workforce.

The partnership has fostered significant growth in Emiratisation, with the number of Emirati air traffic controllers rising from one in 2013 to 48 per cent of Serco's employees today. In 2024, Sharjah saw its first Emirati female air traffic controller approved. This reflects the success of the Emiratisation programme and its positive impact on the local community.

Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, highlighted that the cooperation not only ensures safe and efficient airport operations but also supports the development of Emirati talent in the aviation sector. He emphasised the continuous training and integration of citizens into air traffic control, reinforcing the commitment to building a sustainable future for the sector.

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco in the Middle East, expressed pride in continuing the long-standing partnership with the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department. He emphasised their shared focus on innovation and training to ensure Sharjah Airport remains at the forefront of regional aviation. Malem reiterated the importance of their contributions to Sharjah Airport's growth and the UAE's aviation future.

The renewal of this partnership aligns with both parties' commitment to strengthening the aviation sector in Sharjah and the UAE as a whole. (ANI/WAM)

