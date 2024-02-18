Sharjah [UAE], February 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, attended the annual ceremony of the University of Sharjah (UOS) Alumni Association 2024, under the slogan "Our Graduates, Our Pride", held in the outdoor area of the student colleges.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurated the Media Club for the graduates as a new initiative by the Alumni Association, and he was granted honorary membership in the club.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the attendees watched a visual presentation highlighting the achievements of the Alumni Association. Several officials of the association spoke about the association's strategy, goals, and the digital transformation in its communication with its members inside and outside the country.

Hanadi Obaid Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the University of Sharjah Alumni Association, delivered a speech emphasising the importance of the annual gathering of the graduates and its role in enriching their diverse knowledge. She said, "Every time we gather at our annual association ceremony, we breathe a great sense of nostalgia and memories, and a long history of discoveries and first experiences of more than 45,000 male and female graduates that our prestigious university has produced over a quarter of a century. They form a miniature society that creates impact and change in their communities across the Arab world and perhaps even globally, armed with its scientific and humanitarian values."

The Chairperson of the association also presented the achievements of the Executive Committee during the previous time, including expanding its activities and events and establishing new branches in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Oman, reflecting the extended influence from the heart of Sharjah to the Arab world. She also highlighted the efforts in assisting new graduate members and preparing them for professional practice through various specialised workshops.

The Chairperson of the University of Sharjah Alumni Association concluded her speech by sparking light on the importance of exerting unlimited efforts to serve the future generations of graduates in the coming years.

On the occasion of the launch of the Media Club for the graduates, Dr. Nawal Asker Al Naqbi, the Director of the club, delivered a speech sparking light on the initiative of launching the club, which is coordinated with the College of Communication at the university to enhance connections and collaboration with the graduates of the college and the university, affirming that the aim of the initiative is to provide a platform for exchanging experiences, opportunities, and developing media practices skills.

She added, "We firmly believe that learning does not stop after graduation, and therefore, our club is designed to continue the journey of acquiring the cornerstones of knowledge and keeping up with developments in this field."

Nawal Asker concluded her speech by emphasising the Media Club's commitment to enhancing skills and sharing experiences, inviting the graduates to join the club and engage with its activities and events.

At the end of the ceremony, the President of the University, along with the attending graduates, enjoyed a dinner held on the occasion of the annual ceremony of the University of Sharjah Alumni Association. (ANI/WAM)

