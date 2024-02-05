Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 5 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2024) has successfully concluded its two-day gathering, drawing 10,000 visitors, double the attendance compared to its last edition.

The event has reinforced its prestigious reputation as one of the region's largest celebrations of entrepreneurship.

The gathering empowered founders and startups with knowledge, inspiration, and skill development, showcasing the vibrancy of the entrepreneurial community within Sharjah, the region, and beyond.

Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre, SEF 2024 brought together over 200 renowned speakers, industry leaders, investors, and emerging entrepreneurs for various activities including discussions, pitch competitions, performances, creative workshops, and networking sessions through SEF's dedicated 'Investors Lounge'.

The event spanned five specialised zones, focusing on the key pillars of 'Impact', 'Founders', 'Community', 'Sustainability', and 'Creativity' in sectors such as technology, creative economy, and sustainability.

SEF 2024 has proven to be a global hub and an all-encompassing platform for networking, investment, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

Najla Al Midfa, the CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), emphasised that the current era requires a global platform for knowledge sharing, one that transcends borders and attracts diverse talent from around the world to exchange ideas and experiences in the fields of entrepreneurship and innovation.

This is precisely what the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival has achieved, as proven by the impressive turnout to this year's edition.

She added, "This achievement reflects the depth of the vision, and the guidance of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and under the patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the Chairperson of Sheraa. It also affirms the stature and confidence that the Emirate of Sharjah enjoys, both from international experts, and business leaders who joined us to share their knowledge, insights, and advice with the festival audience, as well as from founders who see Sharjah as an enabling environment to build and expand their businesses."

A major highlight of the final day of SEF 2024 was the Pitch Competition, which provided a catalyst for the startups to grow their businesses in the thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, attracting an impressive pool of over 100 entries from Canada, Egypt and other countries.

Recognising the outstanding efforts of entrepreneurs who presented their innovative ideas before a discerning panel of judges during the festival, the competition featured four distinct tracks of Tourism, Creative, Tech, EdTech, and Impact, each supported by heavyweights in their respective industries.

Each category winner received a substantial AED 50,000 to fuel the growth of their startups, while providing crucial support as they continue to shape the future of entrepreneurship in their respective sectors.

Recognising the importance of this competition, the awards were sponsored by leading corporate organisations and the prizes were awarded by Sheraa CEO, Najla Al Midfa.

In the Tourism Track, powered by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) and presented by their esteemed Director Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, SparkleHaze emerged victorious.

The winning startup demonstrated a keen understanding of the tourism industry, undoubtedly leaving a lasting impact on both judges and spectators.

Moving to the Creative Track, powered by Sharjah Media City (SHAMS) and presented by the Director of Operations, Rashid Sahoo, AR Engineering secured the top spot.

This recognition speaks volumes about the startup's creative prowess and their ability to stand out in a competitive landscape, aligning perfectly with SEF's ethos of celebrating diverse entrepreneurial talents.

In the Tech Track, powered by EMAAR and presented by Executive Director Ahmad Saeed Al Falasi, Esaal emerged as the winner. Their success underscores the importance of technological innovation in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, as they showcased groundbreaking ideas in digital invoicing and document management that impressed both the judging panel and the festival audience.

Finally, in the Impact Track, powered by the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) and presented by Nabila Aljaidi, Head of Added Value Services, The Waste Lab - an interactive digital platform that enables simple, practical, customised solutions for composting and rewards eco-friendly behaviour, took home the coveted prize.

This victory reflects the startup's commitment to making a positive impact on environmental and social issues, aligning with the track's focus on initiatives that contribute to broader societal well-being.

The SEFFY Awards, an integral part of SEF, organised by Sheraa, celebrated outstanding founders and mentors across various categories. Recognising exceptional contributions to entrepreneurship, the awards featured four categories.

The Techpreneur Award applauded Dr. Ahmed Al-Ali, Regional Director, and co-founding partner of DeepOpinion AI, for his innovative contributions. Rama Kayyali, CEO, and Co-Founder of Little Thinking Minds received the Social Impact Award for her commitment to positive change.

Munir Basmaji, CEO, and Founder of Jobati, secured the Emerging Founder Award, while the Outstanding Mentor Award went to Abdukka Alhashimi, paying tribute to mentors pivotal in guiding startups to success.

SEF 2024 continued to enthral and entertain right up to its final moments. An hour-long closing performance by the Tourgane Family, who took the audience down memory lane with an ensemble of cherished songs from the popular Spacetoon Arabic channel. A spectacular drone show followed, orchestrated by the Skyvertise company, which offered the two-day celebration of innovation and ingenuity a fitting conclusion.

SEF 2024 went beyond the norms providing a solid platform for knowledge exchange, upskilling, and entrepreneurial mentorship, facilitating over 50 workshops that provided a fertile ground for budding and seasoned entrepreneurs to learn about diverse topics spanning technology, sustainability, and the creative economy, and much more.

These workshops, led by industry experts, offered invaluable insights, nurturing a culture of continuous learning and skill enhancement.

The festival also served as a launchpad for over 100 exhibiting startups from over 7 countries worldwide, showcasing the breadth and depth of innovation present within the entrepreneurial community.

These startups, ranging from tech-driven sustainability-focused ventures to groundbreaking creative enterprises, had the opportunity to present their solutions while connecting with investors, collaborators, and potential clients, fueling entrepreneurial aspirations, laying the groundwork for collaboration and future successes. (ANI/WAM)

