Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): A digression by US President Joe Biden during his address to teachers at the National Education Association headquarters in Washinton DC on Saturday has bewildered netizens.

In his Friday speech to teachers, Biden abruptly digressed from his speech and while recognizing an audience member said, "You gotta say hi to me."

Later, quickly turning towards the audience at large he said, "We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done."

However, Biden did not say what he did when he was 30 and the woman was a preteen. Soon after this clip went on air, social media was lit up with the and seemingly inappropriate aside.

During the gathering, Biden's remarks left the audience of teachers and union members laughing and cheering at the bawdy remark.

A Twitter user demanded clarification on the remarks and wrote, "We need clarity on Biden's comment concerning his, she was 12 I was 30, made on Friday."

While sharing the New York story over Biden's remarks, one user wrote, "We are all dismayed at Biden's "She was 12, I was 30" remark. However, what should really shock us is that this took place at an NEA meeting, and all the teachers there cheered and laughed in approval."

Earlier, US President Joe Biden while calling for supporting Ukraine against a Russian invasion had a slip-of-the-tongue moment when he mistakenly referred to the Ukrainians as "Iranian people".

"Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people," Biden said in his State of the Union speech that was an emotional appeal for putting up a united front against the Russian aggression.

The awkward moment immediately began trending on Twitter and other social media with the word "Iranian".

The 79-year-old Biden, has tripped over words earlier as well. As a child he had problems with his speech and had to work to overcome a stutter and it has been widely reported that he used to spend long hours reciting works of Yeats and Emerson to overcome his speech condition.

Last year social media had pounced on his gaffe when he mistakenly called his Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris".Meanwhile, during his State of the Union, President Biden has reiterated that his country will not deploy troops in Ukraine against the Russian forces.

Condemning Russia's "premeditated attack" in Ukraine, Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundation of the free world.

