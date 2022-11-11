London [UK], November 11 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday blamed Imran Khan for ruining the country through agitations (long march).

Shehbaz, who is on a visit to the UK said that defeat is for those who are participating in long march, reported Geo News.

Briefly speaking to the media after holding a third round of talks with Pakistan Muslim League-N (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan wants to ruin Pakistan but this will not happen.

"Defeat is the destiny of those who are doing the long march," said the premier.

"Let's pray for the better of Pakistan. Let's pray to Allah for guidance on putting Pakistan on the right path. Pakistan is in great difficulty," said Nawaz Sharif, reported Geo News.

Nawaz said the rule of mobs will not be tolerated. "We have never listened to the dictation of mobs before and will not do so now."

He confirmed to Geo News earlier in the day that he has received the diplomatic passport from the Pakistan government. "I have had this passport for a few days now."

A Sharif family member also confirmed that Nawaz's passport has arrived in London.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz condemned the PTI's long march, saying that the ordinary people were in great difficulty due to the long march. "People are stuck and facing difficulties. This is bad," reported Geo News.

Both Nawaz nor PM Shehbaz answered questions about the appointment of the next army chief.

Earlier, Nawaz resolved not to come under PTI's pressure, especially on their key demand of early elections, sources told Geo News.

Nawaz told PM Shehbaz to "continue doing his best to take Pakistan out of the economic crisis and not succumb to any kind of pressure".

The Sharif brothers resolved that the elections will be held on time and PTI chief's planned march on Islamabad will be dealt with legally, shared the source.

Shehbaz Sharif is likely to leave for Pakistan on Friday.

As the PTI resumed its long march from Wazirabad, where PTI Chairman Imran Khan came under attack on November 3, the former prime minister addressed the marchers and told them that the march would not stop now.

PTI workers have been continuously holding protests at Islamabad's M2 Motorway for the fourth day, causing trouble to the commuters.

Geo News reported that around 150 PTI workers were participating in the protest, which caused long queues of vehicles.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday announced Rs 5 million each for the fatal victim of the PTI's long march to support the bereaved families.

Three of the four victims lost their lives after they were run over by PTI Chairman Imran Khan's container and one in the Wazirabad shooting.

"The Prime Minister, while expressing his grief over the tragic deaths during the recent long march of a political party, has been pleased to announce financial assistance of Rs5 million each in favour of legal heirs of the deceased," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. (ANI)

