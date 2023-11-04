Islamabad [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Air Force training base in Mianwali, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. He noted that these attacks showcase the desperation of enemies.

In a post on X, Shehbaz Sharif stated, "Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the Pakistan Air Force base in Mianwali. Salute our security forces for their swift action, preventing casualties and foiling evil plans of our enemies. These repeated attacks reveal our enemies' desperation, but we stand resilient. Our forces are vigilant, united to defeat terrorism. We're determined to preserve peace and stability. Prayers for the affected families and our brave security personnel."

Sharif's statement comes after Pakistan's Army said that it has foiled a terror attack at the Mianwali Training Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force in the Punjab province, according to Dawn report.

Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq lauded the Pakistan Air Force for thwarting a cowardly terrorist attack in Mianwali and said, "Any attempt to undermine our security will meet with unwavering resistance. The nation stands with you and we salute your courage and resolve."

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said, "On Nov 4, 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack which, due to the swift and effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets. "

The ISPR said three terrorists were killed while they were entering the base. 6 more terrorists were killed during cordon operations by Pakistani forces. ISPR said, "However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred."

The military vowed to remain committed to eliminating terrorism from Pakistan. It said, "A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area."

The Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), an affiliate of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan's Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, stressed that the names of terrorists involved in today's and yesterday's attacks "must have been different but the enemy behind the scenes is the same."

In a post on X, Bugti stated, "The names of the terrorists who attacked in DI Khan, Pasni and Mianwali must be different, but the enemy behind the scenes is the same. The recent wave of terrorism is a conspiracy to make Pakistan suffer from uncertainty and instability again."

He further said, "All civil and military institutions will defend the country to the last drop of blood and thwart the plans of the enemies!"

The development comes after a series of attacks that claimed the lives of 17 Pakistani soldiers in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported.

These include a terrorist attack in Gwadar, a remote-controlled bomb explosion in Dera Ismail Khan and a security operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat. Another remote controlled blast occurred in Dera Ismail Khan which claimed lives of five people and injured at least 24 others, including police officials.

At least 14 Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists attacked two vehicles carrying security forces in Pakistan's Gwadar, Pakistan-based Geo News reported citing military's media wing.

On Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists attacked the security convoy when it was moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar district. (ANI)

