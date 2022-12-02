By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 2 (ANI): As India formally assumed G20 Presidency on Thursday, Minister of Education of Bangladesh, Dipu Moni, said that the leaders of the two countries, PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina, have taken the relationship between the two countries to new levels. She further said that the G20 will play a very positive role in shaping that agenda.

"Our leaders have taken this relationship to new heights. I hope in G20, they will play a very positive role in taking forward the agenda which will help fulfil the aspirations of people of this region," the Bangladesh Education Minister told ANI in an exclusive interview.

The Education Minister further highlighted how poverty, terrorism and illiteracy are common enemies of both nations and that it is the need of the hour to fight it altogether.

"They are our common enemies... of poverty, of terrorism, illiteracy. We have to fight all this together. In South Asia, I think we are trying to do that. Our leaders are leading us in that direction," she said.

Highlighting how the relationship between India and Bangladesh was consolidated, strengthened, and cemented by the sacrifices of people of both countries during the war of liberation, she said as peace is now on the top of the agenda for everyone, both Sheikh Hasina and PM Modi will play a very constructive role in G20 as well.

"Our relationship, this bond was consolidated, strengthened, cemented by the sacrifices by both our people made during the war of liberation. and the support we received from India... and now between the two leaders. I believe both Sheikh Hasina and PM Modi will play a very constructive role in G20 as well," Moni said while speaking to ANI.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh Andalib Elias on Thursday stated that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is invited to take part in the G-20 summit next year.

Elias said, "Absolutely, we have already been invited to attend the received the info that will be invited to take part in the G20 summit next year to be hosted by India. We are very happy and honoured that we will be invited there. It's extremely important in the present context of the global scenario that G20 can play a key role and you know the wonderful relationship that India and Bangladesh enjoy which we call a "Wonderful phase."

"So under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, we are confident that G20 will go a long way to solve the different crises that we are seeing in the world and Bangladesh as invited guest will play the role that it should play to ensure that it's a successful summit," he further added.

India officially assumed the G-20 presidency on December 1. And the government has invited only Bangladesh as one of the 10 guest countries during its Presidency of the G20 beginning on December 1.

He also said, "We are very happy that India is hosting the G20 summit and the two countries can definitely use this platform to discuss and suggest some good outputs for this summit."

India on Thursday kickstarted its G20 presidency with the University Connect event which was held virtually and brought together students from 75 universities across the country. The Hornbill Festival in Kohima featured a special focus on G20. 100 monument, including some UNESCO World Heritage Sites, were specially illuminated. (ANI)

