Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 1 (ANI/WAM): The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah has completed its readiness for the Holy Month of Ramadan. Specialised teams have verified security and safety standards and maintained elevators, fire protection systems, sound systems, and air conditioning systems.

To ensure smooth entry and safety for mosque-goers, Gate No. (9) on the south side and Gate No. (3) on the north side have been opened to receive worshippers during prayer times, while Gate No. (6) has been designated for visitor entry.

Gates (4-7-8) will also be opened for worshippers in case of overcrowding. More than 2,000 parking spaces to serve mosque guests, have been provided including worshippers and visitors.

Those interested can visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah during the following hours: Saturday to Thursday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and on Friday from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. (ANI/WAM)

