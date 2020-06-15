World News | Sheriff Searching for 3 Who Fired at Deputies from Woods

Zebulon (US), Jun 15 (AP) Authorities in North Carolina are searching for three men who fired at officers from a wooded area Sunday night.

News outlets reported that Wake County deputies were responding to reports of shots fired near Zebulon around 7:30 p.m. before the men started firing at them from inside a wooded area, Wake County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Eric Curry said.

Also Read | Pakistan Envoy in Delhi Summoned, Issued Demarche on 'Reported Arrest' of Two Indian High Commission Staffers in Islamabad.

The three men were armed with assault weapons and continued firing at deputies after receiving orders to stop, Curry said. No deputies were wounded, he said.

Deputies called for backup and partially surrounded the men, but did not fire back out of concern for the safety of residents in the area, and the men managed to flee, Curry told WTVD-TV.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 51.08%: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

Curry said authorities later found shell casings from rifles and handguns at the scene.

The state highway patrol and Zebulon police have joined Wake County deputies in searching for the suspects and are asking the public's help for any information. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)