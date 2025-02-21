Tel Aviv [Israel], February 21 (ANI/TPS): Shin Bet announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with several buses that exploded in various locations across central Israel on Thursday night.

The individuals are believed to have transported one of the terrorists involved in planting explosives.

At least three bombs exploded buses in the area of Bat Yam on Thursday, Israel Police said.

The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court issued a gag order on Friday in the following case, that prohibits publishing any details of the investigation or any information that could identify the suspects. (ANI/TPS)

