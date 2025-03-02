Tel Aviv [Israel], March 1 (ANI/TPS): Shlomo Mansour, who was murdered on October 7 in kibbutz Kissufim and whose body was held captive by Hamas for 509 days, will be laid to rest tomorrow. Mansour was 87 when murdered; his body was returned to Israel on Wednesday last week.

The funeral procession will depart from Rishon LeZion in central Israel and arrive in Kibbutz Kissufim near the border with Gaza, where Mansour will be buried. About half an hour before the procession begins, the Ahad Ha'am junction will be closed in all directions until its conclusion.

The Rishon LeZion municipality has called on the city's residents to stand along the route with Israeli flags to accompany Shlomo Mansour on his final journey.

"Shlomo was the heart of our community--the grandfather to everyone," kibbutz Kissufim said in a statement. "Always with a warm smile, never forgetting a single birthday. He had a rare gift of making each person feel like they were the center of his world, through his warmth, kindness and selfless presence. His memory will stay with us forever." (ANI/TPS)

