Tennessee [US], April 13 (ANI/Sputnik): A shooting at a high school in the state of Tennessee has claimed multiple victims including an officer, the Knoxville Police Department said on Monday.

"Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area," police said in a statement via Twitter.

The Knoxville News Sentinel newspaper, citing its sources, said the situation is no longer "active." (ANI/Sputnik)

