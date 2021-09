Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): As many as eight people were killed and 15 more got injured in a shootout at a funeral ceremony in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, media reported on Thursday.

The shootout took place in the Khyber's Lower Dir District, Dunya News reported.

Local reports say that the shootout was caused due to land dispute between two groups of people.

Furthermore, the Pakistani daily reported that all the injured people have been sent to a nearby hospital. A total of 10 are still in critical condition. (ANI)

