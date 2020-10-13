New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun, on Tuesday for bilateral consultations over a diverse range of issues and highlighted convergences and shared interests between India and the United States.

"FS @harshvshringla met US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun for bilateral consultations over a diverse range of issues. Highlighted convergences & shared interests between India-US. Both sides reiterated their commitment to the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted.

Biegun, who arrived in India yesterday, participated alongside Shringla in the opening session of the fourth India-US Forum.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with visiting US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun, wherein they exchanged views on world politics and regional issues.

The visit to India comes ahead of the forthcoming Indo-US 2+2 talks at the foreign and defence ministerial level.

According to the State Department statement, Biegun's engagements in India will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the United States and India can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe. (ANI)

